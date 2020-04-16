Coronavirus India Updates LIVE: Mumbai Cases Drop by 35%, MP Tally Cross 1,000-Mark

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 1.3 lakh patients across the globe, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.

In India too, the number of cases has crossed the 12,000-mark. There are now 12,380 total cases of Covid-19 in the country. While active cases stand at 10,477, as many as 1,488 people have been cured and discharged and one had migrated, the Health and Family Welfare's update states.

Here Are the Latest Updates on Coronavirus Epidemic in India:

- Mumbai has now recorded 35% less cases and only 2 deaths, which is its lowest tally since 11 days. Patients have also recovered in Worli, which is Mumbai's biggest hotspot.

- Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh cross 1,000-mark, as Indore tally climbs to 586 and Bhopal 168.

- Another person has died in Rajasthan due to coronavirus -- taking the tally to 13 -- a 70-year-old woman in Kota, who had conditions of co-morbidity. The number of cases in the state has risen to 1,076.

- A total of 19 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Agra. The total number of positive cases in the district rises to 167, said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

- A 66-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died today. He was was on ventilator support since 10 April. This is the 13th Covid-19 death in the state, Karnataka health Department stated.

- Of the total 414 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 53, Gujarat at 33, Delhi at 32 and Telengana at 18.

- According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 2,916, followed by Delhi at 1,578 and Tamil Nadu at 1,242.

- The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 300 in Jammu and Kashmir, 279 in Karnataka, 231 in West Bengal and 205 in Haryana.

