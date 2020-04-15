Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Coronavirus India Tracker LIVE: Total Cases Rise to 11,438, With 377 Deaths

Of the total 377 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 178 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 50, Delhi at 30, Gujarat at 28 and Telangana at 17.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives wearing protective gear prepare to bury the body of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world, having infected 1,981,239 people and caused the deaths of 126,681 people around the globe, according to the John Hopkins University Tracker.

In India too, the number of total cases has risen to 11,438 with 377 casualties. The total active cases stand 9,756, while the recoveries are at 1,305.

Here Are The Latest Updates On the Coronavirus Epidemic in India:

* The Centre on Wednesday revised guidelines for Phase 2 of the coronavirus lockdown, giving some relief to agricultural activities and industries in rural areas. However, all kinds of travel is restricted till May 3. Read the full guidelines here.

* Five more persons tested positive to coronavirus in Dharavi, taking the total number of such cases in Mumbai's slum area to 60, a senior civic official said on Wednesday.

* The lone coronavirus patient in Meghalaya died on Wednesday morning, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

* As many as 24 deaths have been reported since Tuesday evening, of which 18 were reported from Maharashtra, two each from Delhi and Gujarat, one each from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

* Of the total 377 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 178 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 50, Delhi at 30, Gujarat at 28 and Telangana at 17.

* Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported 12 deaths each. Karnataka has reported 10 fatalities while Andhra Pradesh reported nine deaths.

* West Bengal has reported seven deaths while five people have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir has reported four fatalities each while Kerala, Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each. Jharkhand has reported two deaths.

* Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

* According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 2,687 followed by Delhi at 1,561 and Tamil Nadu at 1,204.

* Coronavirus cases have gone up to 969 in Rajasthan followed by 730 in Madhya Pradesh, 660 in Uttar Pradesh and 650 in Gujarat.

* Telangana has 624 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 483 and Kerala at 387. The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 278 in Jammu and Kashmir, 260 in Karnataka, 213 in West Bengal and 199 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 176 infections so far.

