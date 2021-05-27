What is Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate? Why is it Important?: All Your Queries Answered Here

The central government has recently issued an advisory asking people not to post their Covid-19 vaccination certificates on social media platforms as they carry important personal data such as name, age, gender, and details of vaccination. Through its cyber-safety and cybersecurity awareness Twitter handle named Cyber Dost, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said “Beware of sharing #vaccination certificate on social media."

The post reads, “Covid-19 vaccination certificate contains your name and other personal details. Avoid sharing your vaccination certificate on social media platforms as it may be misused cyber fraudsters to defraud you."

Beware of sharing #vaccination certificate on social media: pic.twitter.com/Tt9vJZj2YK— Cyber Dost (@Cyberdost) May 25, 2021

Here’s all you need to know about Covid-19 vaccination certificate:

Q: What is Covid-19 vaccination certificate?

After a person gets his/her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine (Covishield or Covaxin), a message is sent on his/her registered mobile phone which has a link for vaccination certificate. On clicking the link, the certificate will be downloaded. However, the certificate received after getting first jab is provisional one. Final certificate is issued only after completing both vaccine doses.

Q: Why is it important to have a vaccination certificate?

It is a validation that you have successfully completed the vaccination course. The certificate will gradually be your ticket to avail several services. International travel asks for vaccination certificate now. Many such things might add up in future.

Q: Do I get any benefits from it?

Vaccination certificate is a piece of validation that the government gives on your vaccines. It is like a receipt for a service provided. As of now, there are no benefits attached because one possesses vaccination certificate.

Q: I don’t travel by air, should I still have vaccine certificate?

Yes, you should. For now it might just be air travel that is asking vaccine certificates. Public transports, railways and various such services might consider this as a valid proof to curb infection in future.

Q: Should I preserve hard copy of this certificate like Aadhar Card?

No, you can get it anytime. The CoWIN portal is made in such a way that your certificate is always available on it. All you should do is login using necessary credentials. It is also made using international standards. So, one can download the certificate as and when required. Take a print if hard copy is needed.

Q: Which countries accept Indian vaccination certificate?

Vaccine diplomacy is slowly coming into mainstream. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Dubai, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Belgium, Italy and a few countries approve of Indian Vaccination certificate. But there are conditions that a specific vaccine is only allowed and not every available one. Slowly, other countries are opening up for Indian travelers like students or businessmen. Tourism is still a bit far away with most of them.

Q: Why are those information on vaccination certificate important?

Vaccination certificates have name, date of birth, last four digits of Aadhar Card, vaccination dates, vaccine brand name and batch number of the vaccine. If any batch of vaccine is found faulty or any research needs to be done on a certain batch, this data will help to track the recipients.

Vaccination certificate is a validation that is definitely necessary. If not now, people will need it in future. Hence, getting jabs and seeing that your certificate is right is necessary.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here