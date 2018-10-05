'What is Delaying Daati Maharaj's Arrest': DCW Serves Legal Notice to Delhi Police

The DCW on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, asking them the reason behind not arresting self-styled godman Daati Maharaj who is accused of raping a disciple in his ashrams here.The woman had alleged she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan and also named two male disciples of the godman in her complaint.The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had recently demanded the godman's arrest.In a statement, it asked the Delhi Police to give reason behind his non-arrest. It also asked the names and designations of the officers who approved the decision of not arresting Maharaj.It is apparent prima facie that the investigative officers concerned colluded with the accused. It is essential that strict action is taken against such officers, the statement said.Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the above mentioned information and an action taken report latest by October 10.