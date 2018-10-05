English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'What is Delaying Daati Maharaj's Arrest': DCW Serves Legal Notice to Delhi Police
The woman had alleged she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan and also named two male disciples of the godman in her complaint.
File image of Daati Maharaj. (PTI)
New Delhi: The DCW on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, asking them the reason behind not arresting self-styled godman Daati Maharaj who is accused of raping a disciple in his ashrams here.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had recently demanded the godman's arrest.
In a statement, it asked the Delhi Police to give reason behind his non-arrest. It also asked the names and designations of the officers who approved the decision of not arresting Maharaj.
It is apparent prima facie that the investigative officers concerned colluded with the accused. It is essential that strict action is taken against such officers, the statement said.
Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the above mentioned information and an action taken report latest by October 10.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
