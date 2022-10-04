What Is Dhunuchi Dance and Its Significance on Maha Navami

Maha Navami was celebrated with great fervour across the country on Tuesday. The best thing about Maha Navami is the grand feast and Dhunuchi dance, which is closely related to Durga Puja.

Dhunuchi dance is organised in every puja mandap on the evening of Maha Navami. Though it holds significance on Navami but it is practiced every day from Saptami to Navami. Dhunuchi dance is popular in Bonedi Bari, Rajbari and Barir pujas. In front of the goddess, the people gather with bows to the beat of Dhak and brass bells. Many also dance the Dhunuchi dance with their mouth. In many places this Dhunuchi dance competition is also held.

Significance of Dhunuchi dance with Durga Puja

Maha Navami is the last day of the battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura. Then, on the tenth day, Mahishasur was defeated by Goddess Durga. Navami is the last day of the long battle between auspicious and evil. This is why Maha Navami is given so much importance in Durga Puja. Dhunuchi dance is actually dedicated to Goddess Durga.

According to mythology, Goddess Durga herself danced with Dhunuchi to channel energy within herself. For this very reason, even today the Dhunuchi dance is organised in the evening of Maha Navami.

Dhunuchi dance means surrendering oneself completely to the Goddess. By doing this, all evil energies are removed. A path of light is revealed in the mind. Dhunuchi dance carries the ancient tradition of Bengali.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here