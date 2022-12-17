What is DpBOSS? Check Out Satta Matka Result for December 17

DpBOSS RESULT SATURDAY, 17 DECEMBER, 2022: DpBOSS Dot Net is currently one of the most popular site that publishes Satta Matka result daily. The site also provides user with guessing numbers for lucky draw that sometime help people in winning crores. It is one stop website for Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and more. Check guessing numbers for December 17 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER 17:

Golden Ank: 2-7-0-5

MILAN MORNING: 466-62-480

Result Time: 10:15 AM 11:15 AM

SRIDEVI:199-93-779

11:35 AM 12:35 PM

KALYAN MORNING: 456-59-289

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

SRIDEVI MORNING: 459-80-578

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

MADHURI: 110-22-147

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

KUBER MORNING: 669-19-126

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

PADMAVATI: 567-81-560

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

KARNATAKA DAY: 368-75-348

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MAHARANI DAY: 680-45-500

12:15 PM 02:15 PM

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 378-80-127

11:10 AM 12:10 PM

MAIN MORNING: 440-82-390

12:30 PM 01:30 PM

TIME BAZAR: 380-19-126

01:00 PM 02:00 PM

TARA MUMBAI DAY: 120-38-477

01:30 PM 03:00 PM

SUPER BAZAR: 134-80-190

04:30 PM 06:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 458-76-268

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

TIME BAZAR DAY: 590-41-245

02:00 PM 04:00 PM

MILAN DAY: 700-71-100

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 150-66-457

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

MAMA BHANJA: 358-62-110

02:45 PM 04:45 PM

KALYAN: 258-58-125

03:45 PM 05:45 PM

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 578-08-189

07:00 PM 08:00 PM

MADHURI NIGHT: 236-19-379

06:45 PM 07:45 PM

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 115-78-189

08:35 PM 10:35 PM

TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 455-44-789

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

MILAN NIGHT: 159-56-899

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 255-27-115

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

MAIN RATAN: 370-0

09:55 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 400-44-112

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

PUNA BAZAR: 224-82-200

01:05 PM 03:05 PM

MAHARANI NIGHT: 678-19-289

06:15 PM 08:15 PM

BOMBAY DAY: 289-98-350

02:30 PM 04:30 PM

DHANSHREE: 899-67-250

11:20 AM 12:20 PM

ROYAL MEENAKSHI: 770-46-457

12:00 PM 01:00 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 358-67-449

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

SHUBHANK: 167-46-457

01:25 PM 02:25 PM

MUMBAI MORNING: 690-53-238

01:30 PM 02:30 PM

GUJRAT: 239-42-679

12:00 PM 01:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 126-96-330

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

RAJLAXMI: 127-03-238

11:05 AM 12:05 PM

RAJDHANI: 450-98-134

12:30 PM 02:30 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN KALYAN: 120-38-468

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

BALAJI: 490-33-580

01:45 PM 02:45 PM

MILAN BAZAR: 349-69-126

03:45 PM 05:45 PM

RATAN KHATRI: 148-37-458

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

SUPREME DAY: 138-20-488

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

SUPREME NIGHT: 440-85-357

08:45 PM 10:45 PM

GUJRAT NIGHT: 240-60-145

08:30 PM 10:00 PM

CHENNAI MORNING: 224-88-567

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

CHENNAI DAY: 113-50-578

01:30 PM 03:00 PM

CHENNAI NIGHT: 177-58-459

08:50 PM 10:30 PM

GOA DAY: 380-13-238

01:50 PM 03:50 PM

GOA NIGHT: 566-70-190

08:50 PM 10:50 PM

RAJDHANI BAZAR: 249-53-490

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

MUMBAI MAIL: 250-78-459

12:45 PM 02:45 PM

DELHI BAZAR: 567-81-290

01:20 PM 02:40 PM

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 678-10-677

11:35 AM 12:35 PM

SUPER RATAN DAY: 170-82-499

01:25 PM 02:25 PM

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 380-11-560

08:25 PM 10:25 PM

MAHARASHTRA: 138-22-200

02:45 PM 05:10 PM

WORLI: 577-94-158

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

WORLI MUMBAI DAY: 350-83-120

01:30 PM 02:30 PM

KALYAN BAZAR: 177-54-220

09:45 PM 12:01 AM

WORLI MUMBAI: 127-03-580

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

MUMBAI DAY: 500-56-150

11:45 AM 01:45 PM

MUMBAI NIGHT: 166-39-379

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

NEW MAMABHANJA DAY: 467-75-357

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 247-35-500

07:00 PM 09:00 PM

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN] : 380-14-789

08:35 PM 10:35 PM

RATAN DAY: 100-15-780

02:30 PM 04:30 PM

RATAN NIGHT: 190-09-180

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

COUNTRY BAZAR: 700-71-290

01:20 PM 02:20 PM

WORLI DAY: 238-38-125

01:40 PM 02:40 PM

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 259-68-440

03:00 PM 04:00 PM

SUPER MATKA: 590-40-118

05:00 PM 07:00 PM

KALYAN DAY: 170-85-113

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

Online games has gained popularity in the last few years. Today in the digital world, satta games is played mostly online through several websites. The game has it’s origin before Indian Independence. Not only this, there are many Apps on Playstore that one can use to play the game. Those who prefer to play offline game can do so by visiting the shop near them to place the bet and check results.

Although gambling is illegal in India since the British government introduced the Public Gambling Act in 1867, online Satta Matka is legal. Many people participate in it to try their luck. Some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal in India. Played between more than one people, the game involves guessing numbers to win the prize, including Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides user all satta matka games results online daily. Here you can also look for guessing numbers before playing the game. The guessing numbers may not be correct every time, still one can try their luck as it is displayed on the website based on extensive research.

DpBOSS.NET is currently one of the most popular site that provides results on a regular intervals. Some of the games of the matka online site includes, Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online.

Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart is available on the site so that users can analyze the old Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

Final Ank for today is the guessing number by the site for the benefit of the user. One can check final ank daily by clicking on saconindia.org daily.

What is DpBOSS Fix Today?

DpBOSS Fix is the jodi or pair of guessing number by DpBOSS so that user can predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

What is DPBOSS Fix Jodi?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix patti is the guessed pairs of number which has the high probability of getting in Satta Matka. You can get these fix jodi or fix patti by visiting the DpBOSS.net.

DpBOSS Kalyan Result Today

Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result which is published thrice a day on daily wages on saconindia.org. DpBOSS releases the Kalyan results at 11:15 AM- 1:15 and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

As the name suggest, Kalyan jodi chart shows the number of pairs everyday that helps users to guess the right number in Kalyan Game. One must be go through these Kalyan Jodi Chart in order to Win More in Kalyan Jodi. Participants ahouls also keep track of Kalyan Panel Chart before participating in a game. This will help them understand the game better and take the right decision.

