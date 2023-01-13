What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 13

DPBOSS RESULT FRIDAY, JANUARY 13: DpBOSS Dot Net is one of the most popular sites that publish Satta Matka results on a daily basis. The website offers all the lottery games including Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result. Check the winning numbers for January 12 and January 13 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 13:

Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6

KARNATAKA DAY: 469-9

KALYAN MORNING: 289-91-678 (Guessing Numbers)

Result at 11:00 AM 12:02 PM

KALYAN: 690-57-124

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

MAIN BAZAR: 339-53-490

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

KALYAN NIGHT: 566-74-257

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 788-37-179

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 450-94-158

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 780-56-330

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 12:

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 780-5

KALYAN NIGHT: 566-74-257

KUBER: 389-03-689

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 145-06-457

KALYAN: 690-57-124

MAIN MUMBAI NIGHT: 589-21-245

MADHUR NIGHT: 125-88-116

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 577-95-168

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 140-59-144

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 340-78-125

RATAN KHATRI: 450-94-158

MAIN BAZAR: 339-53-490

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 788-37-179

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 356-49-180

TEEN PATTI: 146-17-179

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 577-95-168

In today’s digital world, Satta games are mostly played online via various websites. There are numerous apps available on Play Store that will help you play the game. Those who prefer to play offline can do so by visiting a shop nearby and placing a bet.

While a majority of gambling is considered illegal in India, Satta King and a few other lotteries are legal. Many people take part in order to try their luck. In India, some lotteries and horse racing games are also legal. The game is played by more than one person and involves guessing numbers.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides Satta Matka game results. Before playing the game, you can also look for guessing numbers here. Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on this online site.

The site also has Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart for users to carefully analyze previous Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers that users can check to play Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DpBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

DpBOSS publishes Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

The Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs to help users guess the right number in the Kalyan game. To increase their chances of winning, one must go through these Kalyan Jodi Charts before playing a game. This will assist them to understand the game better and make the correct decision.

