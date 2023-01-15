What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 15

DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, JANUARY 15, 2023: DpBOSS Dot Net is a popular website that is known to offer daily Satta Matka results. Satta Matka is a game that is based on luck and guessing. This website is known to help users predict numbers for lucky draws that sometimes result in winning crores. This website is your one-stop location for games like Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and many more. Check the lucky numbers for January 14 and January 15 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 15:

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

KALYAN MORNING: Result Soon

KARNATAKA DAY: 225-9

SRIDEVI MORNING: 567-8

MILAN MORNING: 467-7

MAIN KALYAN: 223-73-120 (Guessing Numbers)

Result at 12:05 PM 01:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 135-90-136

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

MAMA BHANJA: 800-86-123

02:45 PM 04:45 PM

KALYAN: 247-33-670

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 690-51-678

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 260-89-126

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 490-31-380

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 260-83-139

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 467-77-340

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 14:

Golden Ank: 1-6-2-7

KALYAN: 247-33-670

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 467-7

WORLI MUMBAI: 688-24-590

SUPREME NIGHT: 147-22-345

MILAN NIGHT: 568-9

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 346-3

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 579-1

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 349-6

MADHUR NIGHT: 400-4

WORLI: 369-8

CHENNAI NIGHT: 122-58-350

RATAN KHATRI: 260-8

GUJRAT NIGHT: 360-9

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 160-75-348

KARNATAKA DAY: 237-22-499

KALYAN MORNING: 278-73-689

MADHURI: 122-59-126

SUPER DAY: 135-90-136

MAIN BAZAR: 490-31-380

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

Due to easy access to the internet, lottery games have become quite popular online. Satta games can be played through several websites or applications. Those who play it offline, often visit nearby shops that engage in the lottery. Lottery comes under the category of gambling, which is illegal in India, but online Satta Matka horse racing and a few other games are considered legal.

This game demands more than one participant and they have to guess a number to win the prize which also includes Rs. 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides Satta Matka game results. Before playing the game, you can also look for guessing numbers here. Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on this online site.

The site also has Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart for users to carefully analyze previous Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a jodi or pair of guessing numbers that users can check to play Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DpBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. You can visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DpBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

DpBOSS publishes Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Kalyan Day Result: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Kalyan Night Result: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

The Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs to help users guess the right number in the Kalyan game. To increase their chances of winning, one must go through these Kalyan Jodi Charts before playing a game. This will assist them to understand the game better and make the correct decision.

Read all the Latest India News here