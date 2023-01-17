What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 17

DpBOSS RESULT TUESDAY, JANUARY 17: DpBoss Dot Net is one of the most well-known websites for results of various lotteries, top guesses on winning numbers, and betting tips. The site publishes the results for Satta Matka every day. Matka Chart, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, Matka Online, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, and others.

You can also look for guessing numbers here before playing the game. Although the guessing numbers are not always correct, they are displayed on the website based on extensive research, so anyone is welcome to try their luck. Check the winning numbers for January 16 and January 17 below:

Here’s Guessing Numbers for January 17:

Golden Ank: 1-6-0-5

KARNATAKA DAY: 400-46-150

Result at 10:00 AM 11:00 AM

KUBER MORNING: 235-00-389

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 170-84-130

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 160-70-479

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MAIN KALYAN: 223-73-120

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 133-70-190

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPER RATAN DAY: 167-43-689

01:50 PM 02:50 PM

TIME BAZAR DAY: 237-21-380

02:00 PM 04:00 PM

MAMA BHANJA: 137-15-230

02:45 PM 04:45 PM

SUPER KALYAN DAY: 578-08-279

03:00 PM 05:00 PM

KALYAN: 460-02-110

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER MATKA: 290-13-346

05:00 PM 07:00 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 370-04-149

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 470-13-120

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 788-31-489

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 468-82-129

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 135-91-678

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 16:

Golden Ank: 1-6-4-9

KALYAN NIGHT: 370-04-149

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 135-9

KALYAN: 460-02-110

MILAN NIGHT: 460-00-569

GOA NIGHT: 114-64-680

WORLI MUMBAI: 358-69-144

SUPREME NIGHT: 124-70-235

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 228-24-167

MADHUR NIGHT: 368-72-147

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 122-50-569

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 147-28-350

TARA MUMBAI NIGHT: 135-9

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 466-65-780

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 368-74-356

NEW BOMBAY: 278-73-580

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 459-8

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 158-41-128

MAMA BHANJA: 137-15-230

MAHARASHTRA: 556-63-337

Over the past few years, online gaming has become increasingly popular. In the modern digital world, Satta games are primarily played online via various websites. There are numerous Apps that can be used to play the game. The origin of these lottery games can be traced to pre Independence era.

Those who prefer playing offline games can do so by going to a nearby shop to place their wagers and monitor results.

Even though gambling has been prohibited in India under the Public Gambling Act of 1867, online Satta Matka is an exception along with a few other lottery games and horse races. A lot of people take part in it to test their luck. The game is played between multiple players and involves guessing numbers to win a prize of up to Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides users with daily Satta Matka game results. You can also look for guessing numbers here before placing your bet. It is among the most popular sites for getting results. Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on the matka online site. The site has Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart so that users can analyze previous Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The site’s guessing numbers are also known as the final Ank for today. Every day, one can check the final and by visiting saconindia.org.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a Jodi or pair of guessing numbers created by DpBOSS to allow users to predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result, which is published on saconindia.org three times a day on daily wages. DpBOSS publishes Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

The Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs every day, allowing the game’s participants to guess the correct number in the Kalyan Game. They may go through these Kalyan Jodi Charts in order to win more. Before playing a game, participants should keep track of the Kalyan Panel Chart. This will assist them in better understanding the game and making the correct decision.

