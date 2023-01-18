What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 18

DpBOSS RESULTS WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2023: For those seeking the outcomes of numerous lotteries, the best predictions for the winning numbers, and advice on how to place the ideal wager, DpBOSS.net serves as a one-stop shop. You can also play games like Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and many others on this website.

Check the guessing and winning numbers for January 17 and January 18 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 18:

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: Result Soon

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 18:

KARNATAKA DAY: 133-74-257

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

KUBER MORNING: 178-68-134

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 368-71-380

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MAIN KALYAN: 223-73-120

12:05 PM 01:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 128-17-133

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 669-15-122

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN DAY: 330-64-130

04:05 PM 06:05 PM

SUPER KALYAN NIGHT: 237-23-120

08:30 PM 10:30 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 448-68-378

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 450-96-790

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 249-52-336

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 278-72-237

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 136-08-440

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

Here’s Winning Numbers for January 17:

Golden Ank: 1-6-0-5

KALYAN NIGHT: 448-6

KALYAN: 669-15-122

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 445-31-146

BABY NIGHT: 279-8

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 688-24-158

MAHARANI NIGHT: 780-5

MINAKSHI NIGHT: 136-02-679

MUMBAI NIGHT: 500-56-178

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 569-0

Dpboss.net. is currently one of the most popular sites for daily Satta Matka results. Not only does the site provide quick results, but you can also look for guessing numbers here before starting the game, which can result in winning you crores. Even though the guessing numbers might not be accurate every time, they are displayed on the website as the result of extensive research, so anyone can try their luck.

Lottery games have grown in popularity because of easy internet access. Satta games can be accessed via a variety of websites or applications which you can easily find on various mobile app stores. Those who prefer to play offline games can do so by going to a shop nearby, placing a bet, and checking the results.

A lottery is classified as gambling, which is illegal in India, but online Satta Matka, horse racing and a few other games are legal. This game requires more than one participant, and they must guess a number in order to win the prize, which can go up to Rs 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBOSS.NET is a website that provides users with daily Satta Matka game results. You can also look for guessing numbers here before placing your bet. It is among the most popular sites for getting results. Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on the matka online site. The site has Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart so that users can analyze previous Satta results before playing.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The site’s guessing numbers are also known as the final Ank for today. Every day, one can check the final and by visiting saconindia.org.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

DpBOSS Fix is a Jodi or pair of guessing numbers created by DpBOSS to allow users to predict these numbers while playing Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the guessed pair of numbers that have a high chance of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to obtain these fix Jodi or fix patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Result is the Kalyan Satta Result, which is published on saconindia.org three times a day on daily wages. DpBOSS publishes Kalyan results between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM and 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

The Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs every day, allowing the game’s participants to guess the correct number in the Kalyan Game. They may go through these Kalyan Jodi Charts in order to win more. Before playing a game, participants should keep track of the Kalyan Panel Chart. This will assist them in better understanding the game and making the correct decision.

