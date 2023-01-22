What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 22

DpBOSS RESULT SUNDAY, JANUARY 22: DpBoss Dot Net is one of the most popular websites for lottery results, professional predictions for winning numbers, and betting advice. The Satta Matka results are posted on the website every day. You can quickly access the Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, and other results here. Before placing your bet, you can look for guessing numbers here.
ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security
Although they are not always accurate, the guessing numbers are displayed on the website after extensive research. Check the winning numbers for January 21 and January 22 below:
WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 22
Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7
KUBER MORNING: Result Soon
KALYAN MORNING: Result Soon
SRIDEVI MORNING: 379-92-570
MILAN MORNING: 678-1
KARNATAKA DAY: 568-9
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 22
SUPER DAY: 899-68-170
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
KALYAN: 459-82-246
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 458-78-134
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 138-2
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 800-84-257
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 159-5
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 21
Golden Ank: 0-5-1-6
KALYAN: 459-82-246
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 150-6
MILAN NIGHT: 370-06-899
SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 580-37-359
SUPREME NIGHT: 169-68-990
WORLI MUMBAI: 570-25-230
SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 560-14-446
MADHUR NIGHT: 399-16-268
NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 179-73-580
TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 245-15-780
WORLI: 567-81-137
CHENNAI NIGHT: 138-24-590
SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 134-86-169
SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 560-14-446
RATAN KHATRI: 159-5
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 138-2
ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 155-1
GUJRAT NIGHT: 169-6
NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 180-91-290
WORLI MUMBAI: 570-2
MILAN NIGHT: 370-0
CENTRAL BOMBAY: 289-97-278
GOA DAY: 479-02-679
Over the past few years, online gaming has become more and more popular. Satta games are primarily played online via various websites. The game first attained widespread appeal prior to India’s Independence. There are numerous Apps available in the Playstore that can be used to play the game. You can play it offline too by visiting a nearby shop to place wagers.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
Users can access the daily Satta Matka game results on the website DpBOSS.NET. Before beginning the game, you can look here for guessing numbers. One of the most popular websites right now for reliable results is this one. Jody, Single, Single Patty, Double, Triple, Half, and Full Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on the matka online website. Before participating, users must check the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart on the website.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
The website’s best guess for the day’s final Ank is for the benefit of users. One can check the results every day by visiting saconindia.org.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?
The company created the Jodi, or pair, of guessing numbers known as DpBOSS Fix to help players of the Satta Matka game predict these numbers.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the predicted pair of numbers that stand a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to buy these fix jodi or fix patti.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
The Kalyan Result, also known as the Kalyan Satta Result, is published on saconindia.org three times daily. DpBOSS releases the results for Kalyan between 11:15 and 1:15 and 3:45 and 5:45.
- Kalyan Day’s outcome: 3:45–5:45 PM
- Kalyan Night’s outcome: 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
As its name suggests, the Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs each day, allowing players to select the correct response in the Kalyan Game. Analysing Kalyan Jodi Charts before the game will help you increase your chance to win.
Read all the Latest India News here