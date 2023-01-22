What is DpBOSS? LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Result for January 22

DpBOSS RESULT SUNDAY, JANUARY 22: DpBoss Dot Net is one of the most popular websites for lottery results, professional predictions for winning numbers, and betting advice. The Satta Matka results are posted on the website every day. You can quickly access the Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, and other results here. Before placing your bet, you can look for guessing numbers here.

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

Although they are not always accurate, the guessing numbers are displayed on the website after extensive research. Check the winning numbers for January 21 and January 22 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 22

Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7

KUBER MORNING: Result Soon

KALYAN MORNING: Result Soon

SRIDEVI MORNING: 379-92-570

MILAN MORNING: 678-1

KARNATAKA DAY: 568-9

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 22

SUPER DAY: 899-68-170

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 459-82-246

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 458-78-134

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 138-2

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 800-84-257

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 159-5

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 21

Golden Ank: 0-5-1-6

KALYAN: 459-82-246

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 150-6

MILAN NIGHT: 370-06-899

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 580-37-359

SUPREME NIGHT: 169-68-990

WORLI MUMBAI: 570-25-230

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 560-14-446

MADHUR NIGHT: 399-16-268

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 179-73-580

TIME BAZAR NIGHT [MAIN]: 245-15-780

WORLI: 567-81-137

CHENNAI NIGHT: 138-24-590

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 134-86-169

SUPER TIME BAZAR NIGHT: 560-14-446

RATAN KHATRI: 159-5

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 138-2

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 155-1

GUJRAT NIGHT: 169-6

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 180-91-290

WORLI MUMBAI: 570-2

MILAN NIGHT: 370-0

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 289-97-278

GOA DAY: 479-02-679

Over the past few years, online gaming has become more and more popular. Satta games are primarily played online via various websites. The game first attained widespread appeal prior to India’s Independence. There are numerous Apps available in the Playstore that can be used to play the game. You can play it offline too by visiting a nearby shop to place wagers.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Users can access the daily Satta Matka game results on the website DpBOSS.NET. Before beginning the game, you can look here for guessing numbers. One of the most popular websites right now for reliable results is this one. Jody, Single, Single Patty, Double, Triple, Half, and Full Satta Matka Online are some of the games available on the matka online website. Before participating, users must check the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart on the website.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The website’s best guess for the day’s final Ank is for the benefit of users. One can check the results every day by visiting saconindia.org.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

The company created the Jodi, or pair, of guessing numbers known as DpBOSS Fix to help players of the Satta Matka game predict these numbers.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the predicted pair of numbers that stand a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to buy these fix jodi or fix patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The Kalyan Result, also known as the Kalyan Satta Result, is published on saconindia.org three times daily. DpBOSS releases the results for Kalyan between 11:15 and 1:15 and 3:45 and 5:45.

Kalyan Day’s outcome: 3:45–5:45 PM Kalyan Night’s outcome: 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

As its name suggests, the Kalyan Jodi chart displays the number of pairs each day, allowing players to select the correct response in the Kalyan Game. Analysing Kalyan Jodi Charts before the game will help you increase your chance to win.

Read all the Latest India News here