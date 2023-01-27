What is DpBOSS? Check Live Updates of Satta Matka Results for January 27

DpBOSS RESULTS FRIDAY, JANUARY 27, 2023: DpBOSS.net acts as a one-stop shop for people looking for the results of different lotteries, the finest forecasts for the winning numbers, and guidance on how to put the perfect wager. On this website, you may play a variety of games in one convenient spot, including Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result. Checking guessing and winning numbers for January 26 and 27 below:

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 27

Golden Ank: 0-5-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: Result at 9:30 am

KARNATAKA DAY: Result at 10 am

KALYAN MORNING: Result at 11 am

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 26

Golden Ank: 1-6-4-9

RATAN KHATRI: 560-10-190

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 138-25-690

MAIN RATAN: 378-84-130

MAIN MUMBAI NIGHT: 127-01-380

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 157-3

MAHARANI NIGHT: 458-7

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 690-54-356

SUPER DAY: 270-9

MUMBAI DAY: 150-67-340

KALYAN MORNING: 460-09-234

KARNATAKA DAY: 346-35-177

DHANSHREE: 589-20-668

MAHARANI DAY: 140-5

MOHINI: 356-4

Dpboss.Net not only offers speedy results, but you may look for guessing numbers here before the game begins, which has the potential to win you big sum of money. The guessing numbers are provided on the website after significant research, so anyone can try their luck even though they might not be correct every time.

It is currently one of the most frequently visited websites for daily Satta Matka results. The following are the January 25 winning numbers:

Due to widespread internet accessibility, the popularity of lottery games has increased. You may easily locate several websites and applications on Playstore that will let you access Satta games. People who want to play the game offline can do so by travelling to a nearby store, putting in a wager, and then seeing the outcomes.

Online Satta Matka horse racing and a few other games are permitted in India, however, lotteries are considered forms of gambling and are therefore prohibited. To win the reward, which includes Rs. 1 crore, the game requires more than one player to estimate a number.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.

Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY

The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

