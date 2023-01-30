DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2023: DpBOSS.net provides daily Satta Matka results, a game based on chance and speculation. You can obtain Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Matka Result, and many other services on this website at once. Everything depends on chance and hunches. Based on a considerable study, the website assists in forecasting numbers for lucky drawings.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 30

Golden Ank: 1-6-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: 156-23-346

Results at 09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 160-77-890

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 556-62-147

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

SUPER DAY: 388-92-570

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 137-15-230

03:55 PM 05:55 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 257-42-480

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

KUBER: 440-89-126

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 123-69-144

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568

09:35 PM 12:07 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 136-06-240

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 248-40-668

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 29

Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 124-7

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 580-31-245

RATAN KHATRI: 136-0

SUPREME NIGHT: 359-75-122

NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 278-74-590

WORLI MUMBAI: 256-34-266

WORLI: 235-04-167

MUMBAI NIGHT: 156-2

NEW MAMABHANJA NIGHT: 189-8

SUPREME DAY: 689-31-335

MAHARANI NIGHT: 179-7

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 345-20-145

MILAN BAZAR: 299-07-250

Online games have gained in popularity in recent years. The bulk of Satta games is played online on numerous websites and apps that can be found on the Play Store. Satta Matka can also be played offline. You can place your bet at a retailer in your neighbourhood that sells lottery tickets.

DpBoss.net is currently one of the most popular websites for daily Satta Matka results. Despite the fact that gambling is illegal in India, some lottery games, like Satta Matka are still played in huge numbers. By simply guessing a number, you can win cash rewards worth up to Rs. 1 crore.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

Daily Satta Matka game results are available on DpBOSS.NET. By looking for guessing numbers before the game begins and keeping a watch on the outcomes that are reported on our page, you can try your luck. Online Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka are also available on the internet.

Users can utilize the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to examine prior outcomes before placing a wager.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

The lucky number for that day is The Final Ank. The guessing number is available on the internet. The day’s Golden Ank is:

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY

The jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, that players can use to check when playing Satta Matka is DpBoss Fix.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti is the anticipated pair of numbers that have a decent possibility of appearing in Satta Matka. Visit DpBOSS.net to get these fix Jodi or fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Before the game starts, a player must maintain track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart. By showing the daily number of pairs, this chart assists users in estimating the number in the Kalyan game. They will be better able to understand the game and decide what to do as a result. Saconindia.org posts the Kalyan Satta results three times a day. The Kalyan results are made public between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM

Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM

