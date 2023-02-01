DpBOSS RESULTS WEDNESDAY, 1 FEBRUARY, 2023: For those seeking the outcomes of numerous lotteries, the best predictions for the winning numbers, and advice on how to place the ideal stake, DpBOSS.Net is a one-stop shop. Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result are a few of the games you may play on this website in one convenient location. The winning numbers for January 31 and February 1 are as follows:
WINNING NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 1
Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9
SRIDEVI MORNING: 455-4
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR FEBRUARY 1
Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9
SRIDEVI MORNING: 126-99-900 (Guessing Numbers)
Result at 09:30 AM 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 279-86-358
10:00 AM 11:00 AM:
MILAN MORNING: 669-12-570
10:15 AM 11:15 AM
KUBER MORNING: 578-00-136
10:45 AM 11:45 AM
KALYAN MORNING: 469-99-379
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
TIME BAZAR MORNING: 780-59-135
11:10 AM 12:10 PM
MADHUR MORNING: 356-47-340
11:30 AM 12:30 PM
SRIDEVI [ main ]: 224-80-389
11:35 AM 12:35 PM
MADHURI: 467-70-389
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
TIME BAZAR DAY: 148-36-790
02:00 PM 04:00 PM
SUPER DAY: 479-00-460
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
MAHARASHTRA: 456-58-990
02:45 PM 05:10 PM
KALYAN: 256-38-125
03:55 PM 05:55 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 677-03-788
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 267-54-680
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BOMBAY: 570-29-568
09:35 PM 12:07 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 348-53-300
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 130-47-890
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
WINNING NUMBERS FOR JANUARY 31
Golden Ank: 2-7-1-6
KALYAN: 256-38-125
KALYAN NIGHT: 677-03-788
MAIN RATAN: 589-22-156
MAIN BAZAR: 348-53-300
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 267-54-680
RATAN KHATRI: 130-47-890
MAIN MUMBAI RK: 149-42-345
ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 127-02-138
KUBER: 390-28-233
MUMBAI MARKET NIGHT: 790-6
RAJDHANI NIGHT: 566-73-580
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 347-4
NAVI MUMBAI NIGHT: 700-7
MILAN NIGHT: 259-67-467
GOA NIGHT: 679-24-248
WORLI MUMBAI: 170-85-690
BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 346-31-236
SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 130-41-560
MADHURI NIGHT: 368-73-139
DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 790-6
MARATHWADA NIGHT: 499-2
SUPER BAZAR: 690-52-110
SUPREME DAY: 789-42-156
MAIN BAZAR DAY: 459-88-279
ROSE BAZAR DAY: 450-97-179
DADAR: 157-30-145
MILAN BAZAR: 345-29-135
MAHARASHTRA: 456-58-990
NEW MAMABHANJA DAY: 360-97-340
MAMA BHANJA: 568-95-456
MILAN DAY: 239-4
TIME BAZAR DAY: 148-36-790
CENTRAL BOMBAY: 250-75-258
GOA DAY: 138-2
KALYAN MORNING: 469-99-379
TARA MUMBAI DAY: 344-18-134
PUNA BAZAR: 579-19-225
SUPER RATAN DAY: 135-94-590
BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 145-09-379
CENTRAL BOMBAY: 268-67-458
BALAJI: 580-30-479
CHENNAI DAY: 448-6
MUMBAI MAIL: 360-96-448
MADHUR DAY: 890-70-136
ROSE BAZAR DAY: 236-18-134
SHUBHANK: 778-24-590
SYNDICATED: 466-62-147
COUNTRY BAZAR: 234-91-380
MAHARANI DAY: 167-49-270
MAYA BAZAR: 122-5
MINAKSHI DAY: 200-2
RAJDHANI: 390-2
SAMAY DAY: 133-7
SATTA DAY: 559-9
SUNDAY BAZAR: 790-6
TIME BAZAR: 468-8
SUPER DAY: 479-00-460
SUPER RATAN DAY: 135-9
SUPER TIME: 349-6
SHUBHANK: 778-2
PUNA BAZAR: 579-1
BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 145-0
COUNTRY BAZAR: 800-85-690
JAY SHREE DAY: 115-79-126
SRIDEVI: 189-84-220
GUJRAT: 370-03-157
KUBER MORNING: 578-00-136
MADHUR MORNING: 356-47-340
SRIDEVI MORNING: 126-99-900
MILAN MORNING: 669-12-570
KARNATAKA DAY: 279-86-358
NILAM DAY: 240-61-579
KESARI MORNING: 346-36-150
DHANSHREE: 500-52-570
SRILAKSHMI: 770-49-450
TIME BAZAR MORNING: 780-59-135
The website not only provides quick results, but you can also seek predictions of the numbers before the game starts, which might win you big bucks. Anyone can try their luck as the guessing numbers are presented on the website as the result of extensive research. However, they might not be correct every time.
One of the most popular websites for daily Satta Matka results right now is Dpboss.Net.
The prevalence of internet connectivity has increased the appeal of lottery games. There are multiple apps and websites that give you access to Satta games. If someone wants to play the game offline, they can do so by going to a nearby shop, placing a bet, and then watching the results.
Online Satta Matka horse racing and a few other games are legal in India, but lotteries are banned since they are seen as gambling. The game demands more than one player to guess a number to win the prize, which includes Rs. 1 crore.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
Results for every Satta Matka game are accessible on DpBOSS.NET. You can try your luck by checking for guessing numbers before the game starts and keeping an eye on the results that are reported on our page. On the internet, you may also play Matka games like Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka.
Before placing a wager, users can use the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to review previous results.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
The Final Ank is the lucky number for that particular day. The guessing number can be found online. The Golden Ank for today is: 2-7-4-9
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?
When playing Satta Matka, players can check their Jodi, or pair of guessing numbers, by using DpBoss Fix.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
The projected pair of numbers that have a good chance of appearing in Satta Matka is DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti. To acquire these fix Jodi or fix Patti, go to DpBOSS.Net.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
A player must keep track of the Kalyan Jodi Chart before the game begins. This chart helps users estimate the number of pairings in the Kalyan game by presenting the daily number of pairs. They will be in a better position to comprehend the game and make decisions as a result. The Kalyan Satta results are posted three times a day by Saconindia.org. Between 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., the Kalyan results are made available.
- Result of Kalyan Day: 3:45 PM- 5:45 PM
- Result of Kalyan Night: 9:45 PM- 11:45 PM
