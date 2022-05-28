What is 'Face Wine,' The Latest Viral Trend Taking Over TikTok?

Hungry for beauty tips of all kinds, TikTok users experiment daily with all kinds of new cosmetics in the hope of uncovering unexpected wonder-products. This fad is currently paying dividends for the French brand Caudalie, which has found one of its products at the center of a new viral trend called “Face Wine” on the Chinese social network. On TikTok, cosmetics enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the tip, the technique or the product that will raise their profile on the platform — albeit often temporarily — while boosting their number of likes and followers. And for beauty industry professionals, especially make-up artists, this involves sharing tips and tricks to get themselves noticed and build a following. This is often what leads to a simple beauty tip going viral, which is exactly what happened with “Face Wine,” the new trend that’s got TikTok buzzing.

Contrary to what its name might suggest, the “Face Wine” trend does not involve sprinkling the famous alcoholic beverage on your skin. Unlike the majority of trends that emerge on the Chinese social network, this is not a hack or a technique, but a hashtag that refers to a single product. Also note that “Face Wine” should not be confused with “Wine Face,” which describes the adverse effects that the excessive consumption of alcohol can have on the skin.

The origin of “Face Wine” is linked to an iconic product from the French beauty brand Caudalie, which specializes in vinotherapy. That product is the brand’s Eau de Raisin, or Grape Water, a refreshing mist for the face. And it is two influencers present on TikTok — Monet McMichael and Mikayla Nogueira — who helped popularize this product among their millions of followers. After watching a video by Monet McMichael on the subject, makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira also decided to heap praise on this facial mist. The young woman tells her followers that the product is not only fresh and hydrating, but also makes a perfect base for makeup. And that’s all it took for the product to go viral.

So what’s so special about Caudalie’s Grape Water, you might ask? On the e-store of the French brand — which is proving popular on TikTok, with no less than 177 million views — the brand states that the mist is intended to soothe and “intensely” moisturize the skin. “It is antioxidant and prebiotic, combatting the free radicals responsible for skin aging and reinforcing and rebalancing the skin microbiota for healthier-looking skin,” the product description reads.

Nothing exceptional, in short, except — and here’s what makes all the difference — that it has been endorsed by some very influential social media users. It’s hard to judge without having tested it, but if one thing’s for sure, it’s that Grape Water is already shaping up to be a must-have in the run-up to summer.

