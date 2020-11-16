What is Govt's Jal Jeevan Mission and How it Contributes to Water Conservation

When we talk about five essential elements of life, water tops the list. The ancient civilizations settled next to rivers banks in order to meet the basic necessity and the same persists today. Conserving water is equal to saving life and nature. Moreover, with the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, we have learnt that water should be used in moderation.

The Government of India, through its Jal Jeevan mission, is assisting, empowering and facilitating states in planning participatory rural water supply strategy for ensuring potable drinking water security for long-term basis to every rural household and public institution.

Launched on August 15, 2019, the mission aims at creating a uniform water supply infrastructure across the country so that every rural household has functional household tap connection by 2024. It has a vision of providing water in adequate quantities of prescribed quality to each household on a regular basis.

Villages which are drought-prone and in the desert areas have been given priority. Under this scheme, the rural communities will plan, implement, manage, own, operate and maintain their own in-village water supply systems. The government encourages states to develop robust institutions focusing on service delivery and financial sustainability of the sector by promoting utility approach. The Jal Jeevan Yojana prioritizes providing functional tap connections to schools, Anganwadi centres, health centres and community buildings across the country.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of conserving water and its efficient use, if there was ever any doubt. In order to create awareness about the need to save water to maintain hygiene, News18 and Harpic’s #MissionPaani campaign has introduced ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bhachani Hai Zindgani (Hygiene and Water are essential to saving lives).

The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani initiative has raised the issue of water conservation by initiating actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country.

The final objective of this visionary initiative is to help our nation at-large to ensure water availability for our future generations. The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign now focuses on highlighting the critical components of both water and hygiene. It seeks to bring everyone together under this mission for a safe and sustainable tomorrow.