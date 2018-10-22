What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?

The gates of the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala will close for a month on Monday and no woman of menstruating age has been able to enter the shrine for the last five days despite a landmark Supreme Court judgment. So far nine women, including two journalists, have tried to reach the holy 18 steps of the temple, but have had to return midway in the face of strong protests by devotees and an ultimatum by the chief priest to lock the temple if any woman entered.

