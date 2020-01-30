‘What is Happening in Delhi’: Kejriwal Locks Horns With Amit Shah on Jamia Firing
Arvind Kejriwal's statement came in reply to a post by Shah in which the home minister said he has directed police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday questioned Union home minister Amit Shah on the “deteriorating” law and order situation in poll-bound Delhi hours after a Jamia Millia Islamia student was injured by a gunman at an anti-CAA protest march.
"What is happening in Delhi? The law and order is deteriorating. Please take care of Delhi's law and order," Kejriwal said in the tweet.
ये दिल्ली में क्या हो रहा है? दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था बिगड़ती जा रही है। कृपया दिल्ली की क़ानून व्यवस्था को सम्भालिये https://t.co/jtBtDqncND— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2020
Kejriwal's statement came in reply to a post by Shah in which the home minister said he has directed police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take strict action.
"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner on the incident of firing in Delhi and have directed him to take strictest action," Shah had said in the tweet, adding that there will be “serious action” into the incident.
Tension spiralled in the Jamia Nagar area after the gunman, whose name is being withheld as police are verifying claims he is a minor, brandished and fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring Jamia Millia Islamia student Shadab Farooq. The incident unfolded in full public view while police personnel looked from a distance.
The entire drama, which triggered panic in the area, was captured by television cameras that showed the man in light coloured pants and a dark jacket, walking away on an empty road barricaded by police, turning around and shouting at the protesters in Hindi, "Here, take this freedom."
The man was subsequently overpowered by police and detained. He was taken into custody and was being interrogated, police said.
Before the attack, the man also put out messages on Facebook stating "Shaheen Bhag Khel Khatam" (Run Shaheen, the game is over). Another message stated, "Please wrap me in saffron in my last journey with slogans of Jai Shri Ram". His Facebook profile was deleted after screenshots of his posts were circulated widely on social media platforms.
