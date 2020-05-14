What is Kisan Credit Card And How Can Farmers Apply For it?

In a bid to improve the economic condition of the nation in the post-coronavirus lockdown phase, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of steps on Thursday. Most of these schemes focused on benefits and reliefs to farmers, street vendors, migrants and the middle income salaried class.



Keeping the agriculture sector in mind, the government announced Rs 2 lakh crore of concessional credit for 2.5 crore farmers through Kisan Credit Cards. The credit-linked subsidy scheme is valid till March 2021.

How can one apply for the Kisan Credit Card?

Step 1 – To apply for the card, go to the official website of your bank or visit your bank

Step 2 – Check out the loans option at the home page and search ‘Apply for KCC’

Step 3 – Read and fill the form completely

Step 4 – Click on the ‘submit’ button

Step 5 – You will receive an application reference number

Step 6 – Save the number for future reference

Documents Required to Apply for Kisan Credit Cards

One needs to have the following documents to apply for KCC:

Duly filled and signed application form

A copy of any identity proof out of Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID or driving licence

A copy of any address proof document out of Aadhaar card, voter ID or driving licence

All the land documents

2 passport size photos of the applicant

Other documents requested by the issuing bank

Benefits of Kisan Credit Cards

Different banks provide various schemes with the KCC. However, some of the basic benefits include:

Flexible loan repayment options

Hassle-free loan disbursement procedure

Single credit facility for all agricultural requirements

Aid in purchasing fertilizers, seeds, etc.

Available credit for a period of up to 3 years

Minimal documentation and maximum flexibility

Funds can be withdrawn through any of the bank’s branches.