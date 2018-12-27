'What is Legal for Day Can't be Illegal at Night': Aditya Thackeray on New Year Celebrations in Mumbai

Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray has demanded that major cities in Maharashtra should allow hotels and entertainment establishments to remain open "24X7" on the coming New Year's eve.The Yuva Sena chief has written a letter in this regard to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and other such cities should be open all night for "all legal activities of entertainment and celebration", especially in non-residential areas, on New Year's eve, he said.This will create more employment and revenue, said Aditya, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding "what is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night.""We need to trust our citizens and give them more space and time to unwind after hours of work," Aditya said.He also reminded the chief minister of a resolution of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, passed in 2013, to let hotels and shops in non-residential areas in Mumbai to remain open 24X7."The proposal for Mumbai is awaiting your approval from the Home Department (which is handled by Fadnavis himself)," the 24-year-old leader said.The Yuva Sena chief had met Fadnavis in 2015 and pressed for changes in civic laws to allow a "vibrant nightlife" in Mumbai*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.