LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'What is Legal for Day Can't be Illegal at Night': Aditya Thackeray on New Year Celebrations in Mumbai

Uddhav Thakceray's son said that this will create more employment and revenue, adding "what is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night."

PTI

Updated:December 27, 2018, 6:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'What is Legal for Day Can't be Illegal at Night': Aditya Thackeray on New Year Celebrations in Mumbai
Image for representational purpose only. (Image: AP)
Mumbai Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray has demanded that major cities in Maharashtra should allow hotels and entertainment establishments to remain open "24X7" on the coming New Year's eve.

The Yuva Sena chief has written a letter in this regard to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and other such cities should be open all night for "all legal activities of entertainment and celebration", especially in non-residential areas, on New Year's eve, he said.

This will create more employment and revenue, said Aditya, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding "what is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night."

"We need to trust our citizens and give them more space and time to unwind after hours of work," Aditya said.

He also reminded the chief minister of a resolution of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, passed in 2013, to let hotels and shops in non-residential areas in Mumbai to remain open 24X7.

"The proposal for Mumbai is awaiting your approval from the Home Department (which is handled by Fadnavis himself)," the 24-year-old leader said.

The Yuva Sena chief had met Fadnavis in 2015 and pressed for changes in civic laws to allow a "vibrant nightlife" in Mumbai

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram