English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'What is Legal for Day Can't be Illegal at Night': Aditya Thackeray on New Year Celebrations in Mumbai
Uddhav Thakceray's son said that this will create more employment and revenue, adding "what is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night."
Image for representational purpose only. (Image: AP)
Mumbai Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aditya Thackeray has demanded that major cities in Maharashtra should allow hotels and entertainment establishments to remain open "24X7" on the coming New Year's eve.
The Yuva Sena chief has written a letter in this regard to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and other such cities should be open all night for "all legal activities of entertainment and celebration", especially in non-residential areas, on New Year's eve, he said.
This will create more employment and revenue, said Aditya, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding "what is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night."
"We need to trust our citizens and give them more space and time to unwind after hours of work," Aditya said.
He also reminded the chief minister of a resolution of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, passed in 2013, to let hotels and shops in non-residential areas in Mumbai to remain open 24X7.
"The proposal for Mumbai is awaiting your approval from the Home Department (which is handled by Fadnavis himself)," the 24-year-old leader said.
The Yuva Sena chief had met Fadnavis in 2015 and pressed for changes in civic laws to allow a "vibrant nightlife" in Mumbai
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Yuva Sena chief has written a letter in this regard to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune and other such cities should be open all night for "all legal activities of entertainment and celebration", especially in non-residential areas, on New Year's eve, he said.
This will create more employment and revenue, said Aditya, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, adding "what is legal during the day cannot be illegal at night."
"We need to trust our citizens and give them more space and time to unwind after hours of work," Aditya said.
He also reminded the chief minister of a resolution of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, passed in 2013, to let hotels and shops in non-residential areas in Mumbai to remain open 24X7.
"The proposal for Mumbai is awaiting your approval from the Home Department (which is handled by Fadnavis himself)," the 24-year-old leader said.
The Yuva Sena chief had met Fadnavis in 2015 and pressed for changes in civic laws to allow a "vibrant nightlife" in Mumbai
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results