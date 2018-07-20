English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
What is No-confidence Motion. Read Here as Lok Sabha Debates
The NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.
File photo of Parliament of India. (Reuters)
New Delhi: After 15 years, Lok Sabha will debate a motion of no-confidence on Friday and the ruling BJP is making every muscle work to make the opposition regret its decision. The NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
