What is No-confidence Motion. Read Here as Lok Sabha Gets Ready to Debate
The NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.
File photo of Parliament of India. (Reuters)
New Delhi: After 15 years, Lok Sabha will debate a motion of no-confidence on Friday and the ruling BJP is making every muscle work to make the opposition regret its decision. The NDA has about 312 members in the 533-member house. The majority mark, however, stands at 267 as 11 seats are vacant. The Congress and the other parties that support the no-trust motion have about 152 seats.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
Thursday 19 July , 2018
