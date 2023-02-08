What is So Special About PM Modi Wearing This Blue Jacket in Parliament Today?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the forefront of climate action and saving the environment campaigns whether it was plogging at a beach in Mahabalipuram in 2019 or wearing a blue jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles in Parliament today. Modi’s message is clear — to bring maximum people in the fight against climate change.

As Modi attended a session in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, he was seen wearing a half-sleeve light blue “sadri” jacket, which was made from recycled plastic bottles, presented to him by the IndianOil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on February 6.

Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter on Wednesday to praise PM Modi’s initiative. “My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for wearing the jacket made from fabric using recycled PET bottles! Truly exemplifies his leadership for #LiFE Movement — India led global mass movement to nudge individual & community action to protect & preserve environment," Puri tweeted.

More than 10 crore PET bottles will be recycled in a year to make sustainable garments for IndianOil employees and Armed Forces. IndianOil said it has committed to become Net Zero by 2046 for its operational emissions to promote green energy mix to drive India’s economic development.

The polyester fabric made from discarded bottles involves washing, drying, and crushing of collected PET bottles into small chips is being used to make uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery boys. Under this initiative, IndianOil will also target to meet the requirement of uniforms for customer attendants of other Oil Marketing Companies, non-combat uniforms for Army, dresses for institutions and sales to retail customers.

The government in its commitment towards green energy also launched National Green Hydrogen Mission with an allocation of Rs 19,700 crore for transitioning to low carbon intensity economy, to reduce dependence on fossil fuel and become a market leader in the sector.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an outlay of Rs 35,000 crore in Union Budget 2023 to achieve green energy targets and net zero objectives.

