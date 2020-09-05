What is The Best Way to Wish a Teacher on Teacher's Day?

Teacher’s Day is celebrated to make them feel special and show appreciation. It’s not every day, you get to express gratitude to your teachers for their contributions. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, there are plenty of heartfelt presents that you can surely give them.

As many shops remain unavailable, you can choose from virtual as well as physical present options.

So don’t stress yet! Go through our list of ideas to wish your teacher.

1. As educational edifices remain closed amid the coronavirus crisis, most classes are taking place virtually. For the next online class, on the teacher’s day colour coordinate with your classmates in the colour your teacher loves the most. The idea is simple but the teacher will feel special and happy with the gesture.

2. You can create a thank you video at-home. It is a personal way to show how much you value the efforts of your teacher managing classes even while far. Record the video, edit it with a video editing app and if you want you can also publish it online to surprise your teacher.

3. Even though you can’t give it in person, you must create a hand-made artwork if you can. Draw, write, colour, or paint a simple thank you to show your appreciation to teachers. Scan or just click a picture and upload it for the teacher to see. When they find it in their inbox, it will surely bring a smile to their face.

4. If your teacher is one who enjoys learning new stories and not just imparting them, gift them of a book. Could be the good old paperback or a kindle downloadable version or even an audiobook, a great novel they will definitely cherish. Not only it is a thoughtful one, but your teacher will also adore you for your acknowledgement.

5. Since physical cards are more than likely a no-go, send them a digital or e-card while in quarantine. There are a variety of websites you can pick from. Just drop them an e-mail to send a digital card.