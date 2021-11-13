What is the People’s Liberation Army, Suspected to be Behind Manipur Ambush That Killed CO, Family Among 7

The killing of an Indian Army Commanding Officer (CO) of the Assam Rifles and his family along with three other soldiers of the Quick Response Team (QRT) in a militant attack in Manipur has once again brought back focus on the People’s Liberation Army, one of the largest and most dangerous terror outfits in the state, which is suspected to be behind the ambush.

The PLA was established by N Bisheshwar Singh on September 25, 1978, in an attempt to liberate Manipur to make it a separate independent socialist state. He had split from United National Liberation Front (UNLF) to form this group.

According to information provided by the Indian Army, he “formulated a two-fold objection, to liberate the Eastern Region of India comprising the States of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura and the Union Territories of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh through a carefully planned revolutionary uprising and to use this as a base for `liberating’ the rest of India”.

He also emphasised the need for a “War of Independence" with Chinese support on the basis of the principles of Marxism- Leninism and Mao’s thoughts. They also appealed to the Naga and Mizo ‘revolutionaries’ to jointly fight against the common enemy.

People’s Liberation Army stands for an independent Manipur and cessation from India to be achieved by principles of Marxism- Leninism and Mao’s thoughts. It also enjoins Naga revolutionaries to join in its fight for Independence.

The PLA in 1989 formed a political body called the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) to prop up an alternative to mainstream parties. The RPF runs a government-in-exile in Bangladesh, as per the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), which maintains a comprehensive list of insurgent outfits operating in India.

It now has four divisions, namely Sadar Hill West areas of the Valley of Manipur, Sadar Hill areas in the eastern Valley, the entire hill areas in Manipur and the entire Imphal area. Each division has a commander, lieutenants, sergeant and lance corporals in its ranks, equipped with arms.

PLA is also a member of the Manipur People’s Liberation Front, an umbrella organisation of three separatist organisation of Manipur.

