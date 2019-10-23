What is Wrong With it, Asks RTO Official as Chennai Woman is Denied Driving Test for Wearing Jeans
Image for representation.
Chennai: A Chennai-based woman, who works with a software firm, was allegedly asked by an RTO official to “dress properly” to take the driving license test.
The woman, wearing a pair of jeans and sleeveless top, had gone to the RTO office in K.K. Nagar to take the driving test. An official in the RTO office allegedly told her to go home and come back properly dressed.
An RTO official said the driving licence issuing office is a government office and asked “what is wrong in asking people who come here to be attired properly as they would while going to their own office.”
He added that different kind of people from different strata of society congregate at transport offices and this should be kept in mind by the people.
Even though there is no dress code driving licence applicants, the men and women are advised to come in 'proper dress', said an official in a Regional Transport Office (RTO).
Another woman, wearing 'mukka pants' or capri, was also asked to come in a decent dress, the RTO official said.
"Whether it is men or women, the general advice is to come dressed in proper clothes. It is not moral policing," the official said.
"Different kinds of people will come to RTO daily. In order to avoid any untoward incident the applicants are advised to come in proper dress. Men who are in lungi, shorts are asked to come in proper attire," the official said.
Such incidents are not new in the city RTOs as even in 2018 a similar complaint was reported in the media.
Men who come in shorts, lungis or bermudas are sent back to come in decent attire and the same is the case with women.
