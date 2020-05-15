What is YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme and How Will it Benefit Farmers in Andhra Pradesh

The state and central government have launched various schemes to uplift the economic status of the nation amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a series of economic plans, the Andhra Pradesh government is also going ahead with its plans to credit the first installment of the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme to the farmers in the state.







As announced previously, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government will transfer the first instalment to the farmers on May 15, ahead of the Kharif sowing season. The farmers will receive a financial aid of 13,500 per annum, which will be divided into three parts.







What is YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme and who all can avail it?







The YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme was one among the nine promises made by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy before the AP elections. The scheme benefits around 49 lakh families across the state.







Through this scheme, the AP government will provide financial assistance to the tenant farmers belonging to schedule caste(SC), scheduled tribe (ST), backward class (BC) and minorities and to the those who are farming endowments and forest lands. The aid of Rs 13,500 will be provided for a period of five years. It will be divided into three installments – 7,500 till May 15, Rs 4,000 in October and Rs 2,000 on Sankranti – for each year.







The government has spent Rs 6,534 crore towards YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme for the financial year 2019-20. For the annual year 2020-21, the government has already distributed Rs 2,000 in the month of April and the remaining Rs 5,500 for the first instalment will be credited today.

