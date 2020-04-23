What Key Info Tamil Nadu's Health Bulletin Leaves Out That Residents of Other States Can Keep Track of

Chennai: Health bulletins being issued by authorities across the country over the last few days since the coronavirus outbreak has helped people keep a track of developments related to the virus in their respective states.

It gives key information on important indices like positive cases so far, samples tested, patients discharged and number of deaths.

However, when the bulletin released by Tamil Nadu is compared with those of others states, experts found much less details are coming out from the southern state.

Here’s a comparative analysis of four states, namely Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Delhi.

Initially, confirmed positive patients were given a number, like PT 1, to identify them. As the number of cases rose, the Tamil Nadu government started reducing the amount of information being disseminated. Now, the bulletins have few details like the patient’s gender and residence, number of samples tested, and number of positive cases, so far.

The bulletin also contains details about the number of patients discharged from hospitals and the number of deaths. However, crucial information like source of contact of patients are not being divulged.

The bulletin released by the Karnataka Govt, has the regular details, besides patients being given ID numbers other than information like the patient’s travel history, source of contact and number of people the person came in touch with.

It also provides the details about how many people have travelled from Karnataka to other states and other countries and how many of them tested positive so far from that group.

The bulletin further contains details about the number of people who are in home quarantine and the district-wise breakup of positive cases. It also gives out toll-free numbers for assistance.

Kerala’s medical bulletin comprises details about district-wise breakup and the number of people under home quarantine in each district. It also gives details about when a patient was confirmed as a positive case, district-wise breakup of positive patients and number of people recovered in each district and when and in which hospital are they undergoing treatment.

Delhi, meanwhile, puts out a clear and detailed bulletin, including details about number of patients in ventilator and those requiring oxygen support.

It also has details about the number of positive patients, how they got infected and their travel history. Further, it puts out details about the number of samples that were tested in each laboratory and number of results that are awaited.

