1-MIN READ

'What Kind of Selection is This?' SC Criticises Centre for 'Cherry Picking' Names for Tribunals, Sets Deadline

Supreme Court of India.

The court gave a two-week deadline to the government for completing the process.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the Centre for “cherry picking" names from its recommendations for the tribunals as it gave a two-week deadline to the government for completing the process.

Chief Justice NV Ramana, during the hearing, said: “I have seen the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) appointments…. more recommendations were made. But in (the) appointments, cherry picking was done. What kind of selection is this? And the same thing (has been) done with (the) ITAT (Income Tax Appellate Tribunal) members also.”

first published:September 15, 2021, 12:24 IST