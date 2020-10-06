What Line of Covid-19 Treatment Was Used to Treat Trump? All You Need to Know About Experimental Therapy

US President Donald Trump made a dramatic comeback to White House on Monday, just four days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and also removed his mask in an apparent message to his countrymen that he had recovered. Trump’s departure from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he was being treated, was criticised by many as hasty and the scientific community in US has raised questions on the President’s playing down of the virus that has taken over two lakh lives in the US. The treatment administered to Trump has been under spotlight as a cocktail of drugs — some that remain unavailable to the general public — were used.

News18 takes a look at the line of treatment used to treat the US President.

How unwell was Donald Trump and what drugs were used to treat him?

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump quarantined themselves last Thursday after Trump’s White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive. Hicks had accompanied Trump for an election campaign fundraiser in Minnesota. On Friday, Trump tested positive for Coronavirus.

The President’s physician Dr.Sean Conley said in an early statement that the President and first lady had decided to remain at White House during the treatment. Trump experienced fatigue and was initially administered a dose of Regeneron’s experimental antibody drug. He was also given zinc, Vitamin D, an antacid and an aspirin as per Associated Press.

Later on the same day, Trump flew to the Walter Reed Military Hospital.

There, he was treated with antiviral drug Remdesivir, Dexamethasone steroid and even oxygen therapy as Trump’s bloody oxygen levels dropped below 94%, according to AP. Another drug used was Famotidine, used to treat stomach ulcers and heartburns.

What is Regeneron?

Regeneron is an experimental drug that is still undergoing clinical trials. The experimental therapy combines the use of two monoclonal antibodies, which work to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to the company, Global News reported. Trump received a single dose of the antibody cocktail (REGN-COV2), said Global News

What is Dexamethasone?

Dexmethasone is a corticosteroid that has undergone clinical trials in UK and as per the trial results, it reduces mortality among severe or critically-ill Covid-19 patients. Commentators in the US have said that the use of this steroid has pointed to the fact that Trump was likely to be severely ill. This line of treatment is especially effective among patients who are on ventilation.

What is Remdesivir?

Remdesivir is a popular antiviral drug that has been repurposed for Covid-19 treatment. The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization. Trump’s medical team had said that a five-day treatment course was going to be used. Clinical trials have shown that Remdesivir leads to faster improvement among patients compared to placebo drugs.