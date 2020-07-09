Why Is Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood’s Most Bankable Brand Endorser?

There is no way age can define success. And there’s nobody better than Amitabh Bachchan to exemplify this. Having spent almost five decades in the film industry, Mr Bachchan, whom Bruce Willis had once referred to as ‘bigger than any Hollywood actor’ continues to inspire many, and give young stars a run for their money. Read on to know why Hindi cinema’s favourite Angry Young Man is still so relevant, and why brands still want him as the face of their products.Bachchan, who was recently bestowed with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for his 'outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema', continues to inspire many, much like Aamir Khan who refers to him as the king, to Ranveer Singh, who decided to take up acting when he enacted Bachchan's iconic scenes from Deewaar at university.And even at 77, Bachchan is happy quizzing people across all age groups on his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Big B--writer of a daily blog, loves sending letters and big bouquets to young peers, and continues to be the face of multiple campaigns. He is happy to stay busy, and evidently quite happy with that. This is addition to the films he was recently seen in like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and upcoming projects like Brahmastra and Gulabo Sitabo.In the last 11 years, he has done as many as 18 films which is more or at par with the number of films the Khans Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir) have given.In the last 10 years, Amitabh has done as many as 17 films which is more or at par with the number of films the Khans of Bollywood (Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir) have delivered. While Salman too has a score of 17 films in 10 years, Shah Rukh’s number of offerings stand at 15 and Aamir’s at 6 films.Out of 18 films, Bachchan delivered both hits and flops. But not even once did he fail to leave an impact with his performance. While we are happy to see him exhibit his versatility by playing all types of roles – like the chef in Cheeni Kum, kid in Paa and a stubborn father in Piku, it is interesting to note how there is to more him than his career in the world of showbiz. Yes, we are talking about his brand value. On the endorsement front, Bachchan has over 10 brands to his credit.So what makes him such a preferred choice when it comes to endorsements? His elegance, trustworthiness, mass appeal are some of the qualities that makes him a unanimous choice. And that could be the reason why they show no qualms in shell out approximately Rs 2 crore for a commercial.All in all, people adore him, much like the brands. People have immense faith in him, much like the brands. And with the kind of interesting projects that he would continue to do, he is here to stay for the longest time.