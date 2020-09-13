What Makes Hyderabad a Global Hub for Covid-19 Vaccine

New Delhi: As the vaccine companies throughout the world are in a race to deliver the Covid-19 vaccine, all eyes are on India which manufactures 60% of the world’s vaccines. But among all other cities in India, Hyderabad is the city which has the capacity to manufacture a third of the global vaccine, a report in Times of India said.

Whether it is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine- Covaxin, Russia’s Sputnik V, Johnson& Johnson’s Ad26.Cov2.S, FlueGen’s CoroFlu or even Sanofi’s vaccine under development, all the above names have a Hyderabad connection.

Whether a vaccine for Covid-19 is developed in India or not, but the city is always vital for vaccine developed anywhere in the world, Dr Varaprasad Reddy, founder of Shanta Biotechnics Ltd said.

“All Hyderabad vaccine companies are robust in manufacturing technology and have the capacity to manufacture millions of doses with good standards,” Reddy reportedly said to TOI. Reddy is awaiting Sanofi’s own vaccine candidate in the first half of 2021, which is to largely manufactured in Hyderabad.

Mahima Datla, managing director of Biological E Limited also feels the same of Hyderabad. Her company is to develop its own vaccine candidate and a tech collaboration to manufacture Johnson& Johnson’s vaccine in Hyderabad.

Experts suggest that most of Covid-19 vaccine candidates being developed by academic laboratories and non-vaccine companies, who don’t have the required infrastructure will have no choice but to partner with India or China.

According to reports, Hyderabad’s vaccine manufacturers are informally discussing for manufacturing collaboration so that whenever a successful candidate is developed then the manufacturing can be done in Hyderabad.

Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a vaccine manufacturing company has a new 20 million single dose capacity which is coming at Genome Valley on Hyderabad outskirts which is ready to partner with third-party Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer. The company is already in talks with Russians for making Sputnik V, TOI reported.