What PM Modi Said about Conserving Water and Why it Needs Urgent Attention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, time and again, urged people to come forward and contribute in conserving water resources and harvest rainwater. Concerned about the looming water crisis, the PM has also launched a campaign on water conservation and asked people to start a mass movement at the grassroots level.

In his first edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme after assuming office, PM Modi asked people to turn to traditional methods used by ancestors to save water. "In Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi, behind his house there is a 200-year-old water tanker and there is still water in it. There is a system to preserve rainfall water," he noted.

He also urged people to come together, make a list of methods to conserve water and share them on social media using the hashtag 'JanShakti4JalShakti'.

Another idea he shared was directed towards the leaders of various fields and he urged them to lead by lead innovative campaigns for water conservation. “Celebrities from the film industry, sportsperson, friends in media, people from NGOs, cultural organisations, everyone should contribute to this movement in their own way,” Modi said.

His third idea was on rainwater conservation. Highlighting that only 8 per cent of the total rainwater in India is saved every year, he urged people to come up with techniques to preserve water that is essentially free in nature.

Giving an example of Rajasthan, the PM said people in the state have created small ponds in the farms to collect rainwater. “In Vellore, too, a collective effort of 20 thousand women came together to revive Naga river. I also read about the women in Garwhal who are working together on rainwater harvesting," he said.

