'What's Public? I Can Lodge FIR in a Minute': MP Officer's Threat Over 'No Ration' Complaint

Despite persistent action against the high-handedness of some senior bureaucrats by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the officers did not seem to be falling in line in Madhya Pradesh. Now, a video has gone viral in which a senior officer is threatening to book some applicants who approached him without permission at Morena collectorate. The incident happened on March 2.

A group of locals from village Kattoli had approached the collectorate for submitting a complaint of non–distribution of ration at Fair Price Shops in their village.

The Additional District Magistrate, Umesh Shukla, got angry with the crowd outside his chamber. He asked the crowd whether they had the permission to visit the office else he can order an FIR in one minute.

The village sarpanch intervened and said that the locals haven’t received foodgrains for the last four months and they are all janta (public).

The officer then turned his aggression to the aged sarpanch saying, “Janta kya hoti hai, main tumahre khilaf case kar dunga, Tum in sabko lekar netagiri karne aaye ho? (What is public, I can get you booked by police, you are here to show your leadership with them.”

He also asked his police escort to note down names of sarpanch and his men. The officer did take one or two applications but asked those who were there for non-ration card matters to leave.

“It’s an example of unrestrained bureaucracy. Officer threatens locals to throw them in jail as they pleaded before him about non-delivery of ration,” Vivek Tripathi, the state spokesperson of MP Youth Congress said, seeking a stringent action on the officer concerned.