LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

What Sadhus and Sadhvis at Kumbh Told Me About Their Long and Important Dreadlocks

Draped in a saffron shawl and a saffron loin cloth, one said it took him over 30 years to get his eight-foot-long dreadlocks.

Rupsha Bhadra | News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
What Sadhus and Sadhvis at Kumbh Told Me About Their Long and Important Dreadlocks
Draped in a saffron shawl and a saffron loin cloth, one said it took him over 30 years to get his eight-foot-long dreadlocks.
Loading...
Now that I've seen beauty parlours advertise the perfect dreadlocks and give advice on how to "maintain" them, I had to ask the sadhus whom I met at Kumbh about their unique hairstyles, comprising several feet long dreadlocks.

Long before I'd heard of Bob Marley, the dreadlocks of Indian sadhus had fascinated me. My photography-enthusiast dad frequented the Gangasagar mela, which is similar to the Kumbh, though much smaller. He'd tell me about how the 'jata' is integral for a sadhu. It took me a trip to the ardh-kumbh and several conversations with ash-smeared ascetics to understand why.

Draped in a saffron shawl and a saffron loin cloth, one said it took him over 30 years to get his eight-foot-long dreadlocks. They almost fit like a conical crown which was too big for his face. I wondered out loud if he could open it and he gladly unwound his locks and then again proudly put it back in place.

Another woman sadhu, from Nepal, had traveled all the way to the Sangam city Prayagraj to wash away her sins in the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the legendary river Saraswati. She claimed that if she didn't obey the norms of her religion, there is nothing left to live for. Her locks went past her shoulders and complemented her plump smiling face.

She claimed that the "jata" happened overnight, after a visit to a Shiva temple. A person nearby who was listening in to our conversation in the crowded bathing area was quick to comment "It's probably not real." She instantly smirked and reacted "Touch it and see, its absolutely original."

When I asked her what I'd have to do to my waist-long hair to turn it into dreadlocks, she said it'll only happen if Shiva blesses me, not otherwise. Another sadhu advised me to regularly smear ashes post rituals on my hair. One older sadhu asked me to just leave it as it is and not take any care of my hair, as God also doesn't really care about his.

It isn't like they never wash their hair or keep it in very unhygienic condition. All of them claimed to wash it regularly. They'd also keep it neatly wound up in a top-knot. The only thing they didn't do was to comb it.

Another common sight was a dome-like structure on the head made of many rudraksh. This could weigh anything between five to 20 kgs. The dome, covering the head completely, resembled the Shivling, they said.

It was then that I understood why their hairdo was so important to these religious men and women. The dreadlocks are a matter of pride and provide deep spiritual connection, as a symbol of their closeness to God. Each of them spoke about some connection with the Almighty. The longer the locks, the longer duration of devotion they symbolize.

Also, since most sadhus flaunt it, it helps them fit in and binds them together.

From the experience of fighting off frequent urges of cutting off my long wavy hair, I'd definitely admit that they require much less time and attention, which must be convenient to people in so arduous a pursuit of moksha.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram