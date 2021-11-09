'What Was Chennai Corp Doing Since 2015 Flood?': Madras HC as Heavy Rains Disrupt Normal Life

The Madras High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Greater Chennai Corporation after five persons lost their lives in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu and several housed were damaged due to incessant rainfall since the last two days. The principal bench of the court, while taking up a case on road widening in Chennai, touched upon the condition of the city during the heavy downpour.

“What has the corporation been doing since the floods of 2015?" asked the bench from the state government and also warned that the court will take suo moto initiate proceedings if the situation does not improve within a week.

Meanwhile, several parts of Chennai faced severe waterlogging and over 20 cm of rainfall was recorded through Saturday night. However, Monday’s rainfall was significantly lower than what was recorded in the early hours of Sunday.

The current spell of rains has reminded the locals of the troubling times of December 2015, when Chennai recorded over 100 cm over one night, plunging several parts of the city under six feet of water. The release of water from one of the feeder reservoir resulted in heavy inflow to low-lying areas.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over some parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. A cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea extending up to middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted, “Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM, Thiru @mkstalin and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in rescue and relief work. I pray for everyone’s well-being and safety."

Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected several inundated areas in Chennai along with top officials including Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and directed authorities to take swift action to drain flood water. Stalin, along with cabinet colleagues distributed flood assistance, including rice, milk and blankets to people in affected areas, housed in a temporary shelters in Chennai. He directed officials to expedite rescue and relief work.

The government declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet districts on November 8 and 9. Districts like Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Tiruvarur, Villupuram, Erode, Karur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Perambalur received more than 60 per cent of normal rainfall (during the season), Stalin said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.