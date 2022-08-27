What Will be New Name of AIIMS Bhubaneswar? BJP, BJD Bat for Netaji, Cong Calls to Honour Utkalmani Gopabandhu

The Central government has proposed to rechristen the various branches of India’s premier health Institute, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). It has proposed to change the names of all 23 AIIMS after local heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments.

With this, political parties in Odisha have begun giving their own opinions about the name change. While BJP has called for the name change after a freedom fighter, BJD has issued similar echoes. And Congress leader Suresh Routray has pleaded in favour of social worker and reformer Utkalmani Gopabandhu.

Debate appears to have kicked off as the government has firmed up a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity. Most of the 23 AIIMS have submitted a list of names, after the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry sought suggestions from them in the matter.

BJP Leader Pradip Purohit has said that ‘earlier, AIIMS was named after Netaji Subas Chandra Bose’. “So, it would be best if the name of AIIMS will be named after Freedom Fighter Netaji Subas Chandra Bose,” he said.

In agreement, BJD leader Amar Satpathy said that “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is of pride Odisha and Odia people and that it would be more acceptable if AIIMS was named after him”.

Meanwhile, PCC President Sharat Pattnaik has batted for Gopabandhu, calling him a a prominent figure in the Independence movement. “It will be a fitting tribute to a personality like Gopabandhu,” he said.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar was established in 2012 and the foundation stone was laid by late Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on 15th July 2003.

With inputs from Mahesh Nanda

