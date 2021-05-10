india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»India»'What Would Happen to Common Man': BJP MLA Takes to Social Media after Covid Positive Wife Gets Admitted to Hospital After 3 hours
1-MIN READ

'What Would Happen to Common Man': BJP MLA Takes to Social Media after Covid Positive Wife Gets Admitted to Hospital After 3 hours

Patients suffering from Covid-19 are seen inside the ICU ward at a hospital in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Patients suffering from Covid-19 are seen inside the ICU ward at a hospital in New Delhi. (Reuters)

His wife was given a bed at the hospital following the district magistrate's intervention, the MLA claimed. But he alleged that she was not given medicine and water on time.

An Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA has claimed that his coronavirus positive wife was not admitted to an Agra hospital for over three hours, with officials citing non-availability of a bed. Upset over this, Firozabad’s Jasrana MLA Ramgopal Lodhi made a video over the issue and posted it on social media. His wife was given a bed at the hospital following the district magistrate’s intervention, the MLA claimed.

Lodhi, however, alleged that his wife was not given medicine and water on time. The MLA’s video had surfaced on social media on May 8 when his wife was referred Agra’s SN Medical College.

“What would happen to a common man when an MLA’s wife cannot be given proper care," Lodhi said in the video, alleging that his wife had to lie on the floor and was not admitted to the hospital for over three hours.

Lodhi had too tested positive for coronavirus and had returned home after recovering from the infection on May 7.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 10, 2021, 16:41 IST