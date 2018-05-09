English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
What Wrong Did He Do, Asks Mother at Last Rites of Tourist Killed in Kashmir
The incident sparked outrage across the country, and was condemned by politicians across the spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir.What wrong did he do, asks mother at last rites of son, killed in Kashmir
Chennai: Father of R Thirumani mourns as his son's body arrives in Chennai on Tuesday. Thirumani was killed in a stone pelting incident in Kashmir. PTI Photo.
Chennai: With a shower of tears and the anguished cry of a bereaved mother, a 22-year old man from Tamil Nadu, who died of injuries after being hit by stone pelters in Kashmir, was laid to rest in a cemetery near on Wednesday.
Neighbours, well-wishers and others joined the family in large numbers to bid farewell to R Tirumaniselvam, whose body was brought in from Srinagar on Tuesday night, a day after he died while on a vacation with his parents and sister in Jammu and Kashmir.
His mother was inconsolable. "What wrong had my son done to meet such an end," she asked over and over again.
Thirumaniselvam was hit by a stone when a mob went on a rampage near Narbal on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday. He died in a hospital later that day.
"Was he not just a tourist. Why did this happen," his mother said as she wept while his last rites were being performed at their Karimedu home in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.
Later, his body was buried at a cemetery nearby.
Tiruvallur Lok Sabha MP P Venugopal had earlier laid a wreath on the body of the commerce graduate, who worked for a private sector company.
Flowers were placed by a large number of people who had gathered there.
Last night, Tamil Nadu Culture Minister K Pandiarajan handed over a cheque for Rs 3 lakh as the state government's solatium to the victim's father, Rajavelu. BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan, after paying homage to Tirumaniselvam, criticised those who "supported stone pelters of Kashmir" and said violence in any form should be denounced.
Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief and former union minister G K Vaasan also placed flowers on the body of the young man.
Rajavelu had told reporters on Tuesday night that security for tourists was not adequate in Jammu and Kashmir and urged the authorities to ensure the safety of visitors to the hill state.
The incident sparked outrage across the country, and was condemned by politicians across the spectrum in Jammu and Kashmir.
"It is very sad and heartbreaking," Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufi had said after meeting Tirumaniselvam's family. "My head hangs in shame," she had said.
