What You Should Know About Aadhaar PVC

Aadhaar PVC is the latest form of Aadhaar introduced by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in October 2020. It is durable and easy to carry. The PVC-based Aadhaar card has a digitally signed QR code with your photograph and demographic details and comes with multiple security features.

The PVC is basically a plastic card with details about Aadhaar printed on it. The UIDAI has introduced various forms of Aadhaar from time to time like Aadhaar letter, mAadhaar and eAadhaar for the convenience of the residents. All forms of Aadhaar are recognised as proof of identity. An Indian citizen can choose to have any form of Aadhaar according to their choice.

To order an Aadhaar PVC is easy and can be done through UIDAI’s official website uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using your Aadhaar number, virtual ID or enrolment ID, and paying a charge of Rs 50. Once applied, the card is delivered to the registered address by post.

Go to ‘My Aadhaar section’ on the official website and then select the ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’ option. You will be asked to fill the 12-digit Aadhaar number or the 16-digit virtual ID or the 28-digit enrolment ID. Now enter the correct security code or captcha and click on ‘Send OTP’. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number to proceed further. Once the authentication process is complete, the preview of the PVC card will be displayed. It is important to note that the preview will not be available if the mobile number is not registered.

After checking all details thoroughly proceed to the payment section and pay the required fee of Rs 50. The card will be ordered successfully and one can download the receipt in PDF format by clicking on the ‘download payment receipt’ option.

The new security features are loaded in the Aadhaar PVC Card. The security components include security QR code, hologram, Guilloche pattern, ghost image, issue and print date, micro text, and embossed Aadhaar logo.