WhatApp Group Admin in UP Arrested for 'Anti-national' Messages

After a probe, it was found that the group was run by Naeem, who runs 'Jan Sewa Kendra' (common services centre) in his village.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2018, 7:00 PM IST
Image for representation.
Baghpat:The admin of a Whatsapp group was arrested for circulation of alleged "anti-national" messages in the social media group, police said on Thursday.

Naeem was arrested after receiving a complaint from Dipak Kumar of Bamnauli village in Baraut, a police officer said.

According to Kumar's complaint, a WhatsApp group named 'Josh' was circulating objectionable "anti-national" messages, the officer said.

After a probe, it was found that the group was run by Naeem, who runs 'Jan Sewa Kendra' (common services centre) in his village, he said, adding that the accused had been arrested.
