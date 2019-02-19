English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Whatever Happens, We Face Brunt of it', Say Anguished Kashmiri Traders as VHP Shuts Shops Down in UP
At the exhibition at Bareilly’s Urban Haat, craftsmen from all over the country put their products on display and 17 stalls belonged to Kashmiri traders. On learning about their stalls, VHP workers reached the venue.
In Agra, some local hotels have barred the entry of Kashmiri people on their premises.
Lucknow: In yet another incident of Kashmiris being subjected to harassment and intimidation after last week’s Pulwama terrorist attack, shopkeepers in Rae Bareilly were on Tuesday forced by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers to shut their stalls at a handicraft exhibition in the presence of police.
Earlier, the VHP workers had forcibly closed down Kashmiri stalls at an exhibition in Faridpur, Bareilly.
Meanwhile, in Agra, some local hotels have barred the entry of Kashmiri people on their premises. Rohit Soni, a local hotelier, said, “These Kashmiris help Pakistani people in attacking our forces. Till the time the situation improves we will not rent rooms to Kashmiris in our hotel.”
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
