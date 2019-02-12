Whatever is Happening With me Today Might Happen With Them Tomorrow, Akhilesh’s Message for Yogi

: After being stopped at the Lucknow airport from boarding plane to Prayagraj, former Chief Minister of state and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP government in the state and centre. He has warned BJP that whatever is happening with him today might happen with them tomorrow.Yadav was going to Prayagraj to participate in the oath-taking ceremony of Allahabad University Students Union.Addressing the media at Samajawadi Party office, after the incident, on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The saint CM of the state has alleged that I was going to indulge in violence on Allahabad University campus, however, it is him who is having cases in serious sections of IPC on him. I have never had a single case on me in my entire political career. They (BJP) should not forget that whatever is happening with me today might happen with them tomorrow as well.”Yadav says that the BJP is rattled after losing the student union elections of Allahabad University. According to him, the entire government was fighting elections there but lost to his party candidate."I would like to ask CM who were the people who had burnt the hostel room of our winning candidate and who were the people who had hurled three bombs on the venue recently?” said Yadav while addressing the media at SP headquarters on Tuesday.Yadav states that his visit to Allahabad University was fixed long back and that there wa no objection filed.The Samajwadi Party Chief also revealed that he had plans of visiting Akhada Parishad Chief Mahanat Narendra Giri over lunch. “What kind of saint CM we are having who is not allowing me to meet other saints and seers?. Also, our CM doesn’t know how to take a dip at the Kumbh, what kind of seer is he? I had shown everyone how to take dip at the holy Kumbh on my recent visit to Kumbh,” added Akhilesh Yadav.Yadav on Tuesday was allegedly manhandled and stopped at Lucknow airport from boarding a flight to Prayagraj where he was supposed to attend the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of Allahabad University Students’ Union.Sources said that the registrar of Allahabad University had earlier written to Yadav’s personal secretary and informed him about the ban on political leaders to participate in the event.Chief minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters, "The Samajwadi Party should stop being a disturbing element. There is Kumbh going on in Prayagraj and even Yadav himself went there 10 days ago and took a dip at Sangam and had darshan. It was the Allahabad University administration which asked the government to stop Yadav from coming to Prayagraj as it was suspected that his visit could have sparked violence on the campus between students groups. That is why he has been stopped from going to Prayagraj."*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.