‘What’s Going On in Delhi?’: Arvind Kejriwal After Shots Fired Outside AAP Councillor’s House

: A group of around 25 armed the residence of an Aam Aadmi Party councilor in south Delhi on Thursday night. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned the law and order situation in the national capital and tweeted “What is going on in Delhi?”.According to police, the incident took place in house of Jitendra Kumar in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area. Kumar is the councilor of Ward 83 of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.The councillor said it seemed like a politically motivated attack. “There were 20-25 men.They not only fired bullets but also tried to break in. They threatened to kill me before leaving. Seems to be politically driven attack. Filed written complaint," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.The police said the incident happened following an argument between the councillor’s neighbour and a man over public urination, the Hindu reported.Additional DCP (South) Vijayanta Arya said accused Amit came to meet his friend Ravinder who lives in the same locality as Kumar and his brother Bhupinder.The police said Amit had an altercation with a local, Sunil, over urinating in public. Amit returned later in the night with a few others but was beaten up by the locals. On Thursday evening, Amit allegedly returned with his friends and opened fire.AAp spokesperson Raghav Chadha questioned how aam aadmi could be safe when elected representatives are being targeted. “Multiple rounds fired on the house of Jitendra Kumar AAP's councillor from Sangam Vihar (ward 83S), who hails from UP. Appears to be a politically motivated attack. If such is the case of elected representatives, one can only imagine the plight of a common man in this lawlessness,” he tweeted.​