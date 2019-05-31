What's in Store for Those Who Took on BJP, Wonders Hardik Patel As He Congratulates Amit Shah

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
What's in Store for Those Who Took on BJP, Wonders Hardik Patel As He Congratulates Amit Shah
'It means that bhakts are very happy after Amit Shah became home minister. Whether youths like me who fought against the BJP will be killed? God's wish will be final,' Hardik Patel tweeted.
File photo of Patidar leader Hardik Patel. (Image: PTI)
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Hardik Patel on Friday congratulated BJP chief Amit Shah on becoming Union home minister, but also wondered what will be the fate of people like him who "fought against" the saffron party.
Shah was inducted in the second Narendra Modi government at the Center Thursday after winning his maiden Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar.
"I extend warm wishes to Shri Amit Shahji for becoming the home minister. But, some bhakts (a term often used for supporters of the BJP or prime minister Narendra Modi) have messaged me today `What will happen to you now Hardik'.
"It means that bhakts are very happy after Amit Shah became home minister. Whether youths like me who fought against the BJP will be killed? God's wish will be final," Patel, who led the Patidar quota agitation in Gujarat four years ago, tweeted.
The young Patidar leader had campaigned extensively for the Congress during the Lok Sabha election.
During the agitation for inclusion of the Patidar community in OBC category, Patel had often targeted Shah, alleging that the BJP government in the state treated the agitators harshly at Shah's behest.
Shah was inducted in the second Narendra Modi government at the Center Thursday after winning his maiden Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar.
"I extend warm wishes to Shri Amit Shahji for becoming the home minister. But, some bhakts (a term often used for supporters of the BJP or prime minister Narendra Modi) have messaged me today `What will happen to you now Hardik'.
"It means that bhakts are very happy after Amit Shah became home minister. Whether youths like me who fought against the BJP will be killed? God's wish will be final," Patel, who led the Patidar quota agitation in Gujarat four years ago, tweeted.
The young Patidar leader had campaigned extensively for the Congress during the Lok Sabha election.
During the agitation for inclusion of the Patidar community in OBC category, Patel had often targeted Shah, alleging that the BJP government in the state treated the agitators harshly at Shah's behest.
