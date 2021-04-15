What's Open, What's Closed: What We Know About the Weekend Curfew Announced in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday a weekend curfew to curb a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, imposing several restrictions for 56 hours every week.

The weekend curfew will break the Covid-19 chain in Delhi, Kejriwal said in a video address. “These curbs are for your safety. We will beat this fourth Covid wave with your help.”

— The curfew will begin at 10pm on Friday and continue till 6am on Monday .

— Essential services will be allowed.

— Passes will be given to those who are to be married on those days.

— Restaurants will be shut in Delhi. No dine-in is allowed. However, home-deliveries will be permitted.

— There will be special markets with special arrangements; only one weekly market will be allowed in every municipal zone per week.

— Cinema halls will operate with 30% capacity.

— According to sources, spas, malls, auditoriums and gyms will remain closed. A detailed order is awaited.

— Strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour such as social distancing and mask-wearing in public places will be ensured.

In his address, Kejriwal also spoke of the city’s health infrastructure that is under stress. “Our priority is to provide beds to anyone who needs it,” he said, adding that authorities are trying to increase the number of beds.

“The situation in Delhi hospitals is very much under control…we have enough and more beds available,” he said. The CM also said authorities will work towards strict implementation of mask-wearing.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here