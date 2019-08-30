Produce Law Student Before Us for 'Confidential' Interaction, Says SC After Cops Claim She's in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Minutes after the Uttar Pradesh police claimed that the missing Shahjahanpur girl has been found, the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the authenticity of the report.

The apex court asked the state government to apprise it on whereabouts of the girl. The court also asked the counsel to give a specified time period that it'll require to present the girl before it.

The government has informed the apex court that the law student has reached Fatehpur Sikri, and is likely to arrive in courtroom in two and half hours. "The boy will also be produced here along with the girl," they said.

Hearing the matter, the court dictated that the girl will have an interaction with the judges in person, and it shall be confidential. "After interaction, judges to sit in the court and pass appropriate orders," the SC said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by a group of women lawyers about the case of a missing law student from Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, who disappeared following alleged harassment by BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand.

The family members of the missing woman had filed a complaint blaming Chinmayanand for their daughter’s disappearance. A case was registered against the leader on Tuesday following orders of the UP Police.

Chinmayanand has claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched against him by four men and the missing woman and that he was innocent. “It is an attempt to malign the image of the Yogi Adityanath government. I am being falsely framed just like Kuldeep Singh Sengar (rape accused Unnao MLA now in jail),” he earlier told News18.

In a video posted on Friday, the woman alleged that Chinmayanand, the director of her college, was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The woman has been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live-streaming the video on Facebook.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) S Chanappa said Chinmayanand has been booked under IPC sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the girl’s father’s complaint. “Our team is investigating. The woman’s father has been provided security,” he added.

UP police on Wednesday had claimed the student was spotted at a Delhi hotel, but had left the place before officials reached there. A search is under way to trace her.

On Thursday, Kotwali police station in-charge Pravesh Singh said the woman's hostel room in Shahjahanpur was sealed on Wednesday evening to avoid trespassing and evidence tampering. Her mother had visited the hostel on August 24 after the news the student had been missing spread but she found her room locked.

Her college principal said that though classes began on August 5, she has not attended any since. He said she had begun working at a library after college hours in July 2018.

