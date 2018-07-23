English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Default Admin’ in Jail for 5 Months After Controversial WhatsApp Forward
The actual admin, Irfan, left the group after posting the objectionable content, the family claims.
Photo for representation
Bhopal: Junaid Khan, a 21-year-old resident of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, has been languishing in jail for the last five months now for being the admin of a WhatsApp group that posted controversial content.
Khan was arrested in February and booked under the IT Act and IPC Section 124 A (sedition). But Khan’s family has refuted the allegations saying that he is paying the price for ending up as the “default admin” of the group. The actual admin, Irfan, left the group after posting the objectionable content, the family claims.
“Junaid was a member of the group, but not the admin. When the incident happened, he was in Ratlam. It was then that the admin left the group and Junaid became admin by default. He was not the admin when the post was originally shared,” Junaid’s cousin, Farukh Khan, said.
The police have said that the family needs to produce evidence proving Khan’s innocence.
“We filed challan according to the evidence available to us then. His family did not tell us that he had become the default admin. If they have any proof, they must produce it in the court,” said Pachore police station in-charge, Yuvrj Singh Chauhan.
Also Watch
Khan was arrested in February and booked under the IT Act and IPC Section 124 A (sedition). But Khan’s family has refuted the allegations saying that he is paying the price for ending up as the “default admin” of the group. The actual admin, Irfan, left the group after posting the objectionable content, the family claims.
“Junaid was a member of the group, but not the admin. When the incident happened, he was in Ratlam. It was then that the admin left the group and Junaid became admin by default. He was not the admin when the post was originally shared,” Junaid’s cousin, Farukh Khan, said.
The police have said that the family needs to produce evidence proving Khan’s innocence.
“We filed challan according to the evidence available to us then. His family did not tell us that he had become the default admin. If they have any proof, they must produce it in the court,” said Pachore police station in-charge, Yuvrj Singh Chauhan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2019 Hyundai Creta Sport SUV Launched, Gets New Features
- Renault Sherpa Armoured Military Vehicle Serving NSG Spotted in Mumbai
- Honda Cars India Recalls 7290 Units of Amaze Compact Sedan for EPS Preventive Inspection
- Fakhar Zaman Continues to Break Records After ODI Double Ton Glory
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...