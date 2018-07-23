'Default Admin’ in Jail for 5 Months After Controversial WhatsApp Forward

Junaid Khan, a 21-year-old resident of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, has been languishing in jail for the last five months now for being the admin of a WhatsApp group that posted controversial content.Khan was arrested in February and booked under the IT Act and IPC Section 124 A (sedition). But Khan’s family has refuted the allegations saying that he is paying the price for ending up as the “default admin” of the group. The actual admin, Irfan, left the group after posting the objectionable content, the family claims.“Junaid was a member of the group, but not the admin. When the incident happened, he was in Ratlam. It was then that the admin left the group and Junaid became admin by default. He was not the admin when the post was originally shared,” Junaid’s cousin, Farukh Khan, said.The police have said that the family needs to produce evidence proving Khan’s innocence.“We filed challan according to the evidence available to us then. His family did not tell us that he had become the default admin. If they have any proof, they must produce it in the court,” said Pachore police station in-charge, Yuvrj Singh Chauhan.