WhatsApp Group Admin in UP Arrested for Circulating 'Anti-National' Messages
Naeem was arrested after receiving a complaint from Dipak Kumar of Bamnauli village in Baraut, a police officer said.
Baghpat (UP): The admin of a Whatsapp group was arrested for circulation of alleged "anti-national" messages in the social media group, police said Thursday.
According to Kumar's complaint, a WhatsApp group named 'Josh' was circulating objectionable "anti-national" messages, the officer said.
After a probe, it was found that the group was run by Naeem, who runs 'Jan Sewa Kendra' (common services centre) in his village, he said, adding that the accused had been arrested.
