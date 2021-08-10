WhatsApp Group Created to Collect Bribe; ACB Books Corrupt Officer in Telangana

The agriculture officer of Telangana’s Bhadradri Mothagudem district created a WhatsApp group with fertiliser and pesticide shop owners to collect bribes.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has caught an agriculture officer of Telangana’s Bhadradri Mothagudem district, who created a WhatsApp group with fertiliser and pesticide shop owners to collect bribes.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB, SV Ramana Murty, Narlapati Mahesh Chander is working as an agriculture officer at Chandrugonda Mandal of the Bhadradri Kothagudem District for eight years.

The AO created a WhatsApp group to communicate with the fertiliser and pesticide shop owners and demanded in the group a bribe of Rs 15,000 from every shop to avoid this month’s inspection.

Six members of the group Kumar, Goda Satyam, Erram Sita Ramulu, Mukesh, Venkat Ramayya and Chandra Rao informed the ACB about Mahesh Chander’s harassment for a bribe on July 30.

Later, according to the plan of the ACB officials, the complainants invited the AO to collect bribes.

The ACB caught Mahesh Chander red-handed while collecting Rs 90,000 from the complainants.

The ACB officials registered a case and informed the higher authorities of the agriculture department.

It was reported that while working as an AO, Mahesh Chander has recently set up a fertiliser and pesticide shop in Chandrugonda along with two others.

The shop is selling all kinds of government-subsidised goods and making money. The traders were complaining that it became difficult for them to do business because of the officer’s shop.

With the grudge on the AO, the local traders informed the ACB about his irregularities and WhatsApp group.

